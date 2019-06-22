IPU President in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials

She was received at Mehrabad Airport by Seyyedeh Fatemeh Hosseini, a member of Iranian Parliament, who also serves as a member of the presiding board of Forum of Women Parliamentarians of IPU.

According to Hosseini, the IPU President is to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani.

IPU is an organization made up of national parliaments from around the world. IPU protects and builds global democracy through political dialogue and concrete action.

