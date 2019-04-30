Iran calls on UNSC to force Israel into ending occupation

Addressing an open debate in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, Majid Takht-e Ravanchi stressed that "the Golan is and will remain an integral part of Syria."

Donald Trump signed a proclamation in late March in which the US recognized Israeli regime's annexation of the strategic plateau that it seized in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again condemns, in the strongest possible terms, these internationally wrongful acts,” said Takht-e Ravanchi, in reference to both the move and Washington’s decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds in May 2018 after recognizing the occupied holy city as Israel’s 'capital.'

“Both acts are against the peremptory norms of international law, let alone Council’s resolutions,” he said. “According to international law, the territory of a State shall not be the object of acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force, and no such territorial acquisition shall be recognized as legal,” the official added.

The UN ambassador said that the Security Council has an explicit legal obligation to counter aggression and occupation and must therefore take the necessary steps to force the occupying Power to end the occupation.

However, the consideration of this issue by the Council over the course of the past seven decades has resulted in the adoption of some resolutions with no actual effect on the fate of Palestinians, he added.

Interestingly enough, he said, relying on the absolute support of a permanent member of the Council, Israel has implemented none of those resolutions. Additionally, whenever the Council has opted to adopt any resolution to force Israel to implement them, the United States has vetoed all such proposals.

As a result, Takht-e Ravanchi said, the Zionist regime has been emboldened to continue, with total impunity, its expansionist policies and illegitimate practices.

Under the current United States Administration, the situation has changed drastically as the United States itself has also embarked on violating directly the relevant binding resolutions of the Council, he said.

“This Council has been both inactive and ineffective because of the unreserved support of the US for Israel,” Takht-e Ravanchi said. “Indeed, the continuation of this situation would further erode the credibility of the Council and deteriorate its already trust and confidence deficit,” he added.

