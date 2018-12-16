Iranian delegate meets with parl. delegations from 5 countries

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 5th Inter Parliamentary Union Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Baku.

The aim of participating at the conference is to make use of the capacities and potentials of Inter Parliamentary Union for development and growth of the country.

The Conference kicked off in Baku on Dec. 14 with participation of 170 representatives from 44 countries across the globe.

In meeting with representatives China and Japan, the Iranian side called for more coordination and cooperation in countering the unjust economic sanctions imposed by the US on the Iranian nation.

In addition to exchanging views on parliamentary issues, the sides also conferred on expansion of trade transactions.

MS/IRN83135596