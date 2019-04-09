US, Israel angry with IRGC capabilities: Gen. Hatami

“The US’ act is against international laws as well as the Iranian legislation and can be translated as a measure against Iranian nation,” he said, referring to the announcement of the administration of US President Donald Trump, which designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday through an official statement.

He also stressed that Iran will retaliate against the US act.

In reaction to the US' measure, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a "terrorist organization."

