Parliament passes double urgency bill on strengthening IRGC against US

From among the present 198 Parliament members, 189 ones voted in favor of the double urgent bill on backing and reinforcing IRGC against US measures.

According to this ratification, all the legal and real persons and troops of the United States and its allies operating in the West Asian region are recognized terrorist by Iran and any financial, technical, and etc. aid to them is regarded a terrorist act.

Additionally, it is a must for the Iranian government to defuse US act of listing IRGC as a terrorist group via conducting bilateral and multi-lateral negotiations with international bodies and organization.

The government is also required not to let American troops and other terrorists to use available facilities against the interests of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian lawmakers have also signed a ‘triple-urgency’ bill today, calling for the designation of US military as a terrorist group. They have cited the reason for the measure as being “the terrorist nature of the United States regime, particularly that part of the American military and security forces and the US Central Command which have been carrying out acts of terrorism in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iran in the past quarter-century, and have given overt support to terrorist plans.”

The measures come as the administration of US President Donald Trump in a Monday statement designated the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.

