9 April 2019 - 18:52

France urges calm after US terrorist designation of IRGC

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – France called on Tuesday for avoiding any escalation of tensions in the Middle East region after US President Donald Trump designated Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization and Iran retaliated in kind.

According to Reuters, the French foreign ministry reacted to the US move in designating Iran's IRGC a terrorist organization on Tuesday during an electronic press briefing by saying that France will remain committed to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“We urge people to avoid escalating tensions or destabilizing the region,” the French Foreign Ministry added.

In response to US terrorist designation of IRGC, Iran has put all US troops in the Middle East region on its list of terrorist organizations and has vowed that from now on, it will treat US troops in the region as terrorists.

