IRGC to get stronger in coming year despite US move: chief commander

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said Tuesday, a day after the US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC as a terrorist group, that “the action that the Americans took is very funny, because the IRGC is in the hearts of the people.”

“God willing, the IRGC will grow stronger in the coming year in its defensive and offensive more than before,” the IRGC chief commander said.

“Much to enemies’ dismay, the IRGC and the Army will stand together and will continue to support the deprived and the oppressed people all over the world without fear,” Major General Jafari said.

Furthermore, the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces issued a statement on Tuesday to condemn the US terrorist designation of IRGC, declaring that the armed forces will spare no efforts in fight against terrorist US troops in the Middle East region.

KI/4586307