US move to bludgeon Iran into submission to US demands may boomerang: Entessar

The United States’ increasingly aggressive approaches towards Iran came to a head last night as the administration of US President Donald Trump designated the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization through an official statement.

In light of this development, Mehr News Agency reached to Nader Entessar, professor emeritus of political science from university of South Alabama.

Commenting on the effects of the Trump's move on the IRGC, he said, "The IRGC has been under complete US sanctions regime for some time now. Therefore, there is nothing more the US can gain by its most recent decision that it has not already achieved. This is generally a political move orchestrated by certain elements of the Trump administration to appease the neocon thirst for forceful, American-induced regime change."

He referred to unprecedented illegal move of Trump and said, "This is the first time in the history of international relations when the government of one nation-state single-handedly has designated a military segment of another recognized nation-state as a terrorist organization."

He called the possible consequences of the White House decision "dangerous" and said, "This is a move with many dangerous consequences. Iran's Supreme National Security Council has already reciprocated the latest US moves against Iran by issuing a statement declaring the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and forces under its command in Southwest Asia as terrorist entities. Such tit-for-tat moves may indeed generate uncontrollable spiraling consequences. More specifically, Trump's latest move, which is intended to bludgeon Iran into submission to US demands, may boomerang."

Interview by Payman Yazdani