Iraq censures US move to label IRGC as terrorist organization

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim on Monday condemned Washington’s mischievous act against the Iranian elite force, reiterating that Baghdad will stand by Tehran against the US’ unilateral sanctions.

He noted that his country is mulling over the US’ statement against IRGC and will adopt the appropriate stance soon.

The administration of US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday through an official statement.

"This designation will be the first time that the United States has ever named a part of another government as a FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organization)," Trump said in his statement, adding that this action will significantly expand the scope and scale of the US maximum pressure on the Iranian government.

In a reciprocal measure, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a "terrorist organization."

