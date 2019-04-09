IRGC in charge of PG, new incidents may arise after US decision

He made the remarks late on Monday in an interview with IRIB after the Trump administration’s hostile decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.

“The US recent measure is a political and strategic mistake,” highlighted Araghchi, adding that Washington has crossed one of the fundamental redlines of the Islamic Republic.

US decision leads to a ‘very serious’ change in Iran-US interactions and Tehran will give a ‘firm and clear’ response, he noted.

Forces of US Central Command (CENTCOM) play a direct and indirect role in all crimes that have happened in Syria, Yemen, and Palestine, he said, adding that from now on, Iranian forces’ behavior towards Americans will change.

“From now on, American forces in their military bases in the region are not soldiers; from our view, these are terrorist bases and the forces deployed there are terrorists.”

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) decided to designate the US Central Command-the CENTCOM-and the related forces as a terrorist organization in retaliation to US similar action against the IRGC.

