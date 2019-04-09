US' blacklisting of IRGC not to influence Iranian markets

“The act is the last sign of the US political failure in putting pressure on Iranian nation and imposing monetary and financial sanctions against them,” Hemmati said.

The administration of US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday through an official statement.

In a retaliation, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a "terrorist organization."

HJ/4585361