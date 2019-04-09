  1. Iran
9 April 2019 - 12:50

CBI governor:

US' blacklisting of IRGC not to influence Iranian markets

US' blacklisting of IRGC not to influence Iranian markets

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The US move to brandish IRGC as a terrorist group will have no impact on stability in Iranian domestic markets, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced.

“The act is the last sign of the US political failure in putting pressure on Iranian nation and imposing monetary and financial sanctions against them,” Hemmati said.

The administration of US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday through an official statement.

In a retaliation, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a "terrorist organization."

HJ/4585361

News Code 143931

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News