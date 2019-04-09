Enemies seeking to compensate for failures by banning IRGC: Rouhani

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony in Tehran to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the National Day of Nuclear Technology.

He appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for safeguarding the interests of the country.

“IRGC has uprooted terrorism in Iran,” he said, adding that it was one of the first forces to help the regional countries in their campaign against terrorism.

The remarks came as US administration designated IRGC as a terrorist organization on Monday.

Rouhani went on address Washington, saying "you will not be able to hamper Iranian nation’s scientific progress," adding that in the past, enemies were afraid of Iran’s IR-1 centrifuges but today Iran has succeeded to inaugurate IR-6 ones which proves US failure in hatching its plots against the Islamic Republic.

Iran has gained access to missiles beyond enemies' imagination, he stressed.

US has made a big mistake by putting IRGC on its terror list and has sacrificed the interests of American people and others across the world for the interests of a host of Zionists, he added.

