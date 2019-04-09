US administration, military symbol of terrorism: Larijani

Addressing the open session of the Parliament on Tuesday and while dressed in an IRGC uniform, Larijani said that the ‘shameful behavior’ of the US regime these days and its decision to put IRGC on terror list shows the depth of its ‘resentment, foolishness and ignorance’.

IRGC has struck the heaviest blows against terrorists in the region and all nations are aware of its efforts in the fight against terrorism, he added.

“Today, the US government, not IRGC, must be held accountable for founding and supporting various terrorist groups.”

Then, addressing US President Donald Trump, Laijani said, “you wrongly assumed that you could hit Iran by withdrawing from the Nuclear Deal [JCPOA]; you thought you could reduce Iran's oil sales to zero in the past year; you thought that the Islamic Revolution would not see its 40th anniversary and you saw how the nation protected their Revolution. You thought you could create insecurity in the country with the help of terrorists in the west and east of Iran, and you failed on all those accounts.”

This decision shows US incapability rather than its power, he highlighted, adding that all the Iranian nation supports IRGC for providing the country with security.

