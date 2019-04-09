Pres. Rouhani orders installation of 20 IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz site

In a ceremony held at Iran International Conference Center in capital Tehran on Tuesday to mark the country’s National Nuclear Technology Day, Rouhani ordered the launching of 4 new technologies via video conference, including the installation of a cascade of 20 centrifuges of IR-6 design at Natanz nuclear site.

Visiting the nuclear technology exhibition center, Rouhani also unveiled 110 new technologies in the fields of medicine and medical diagnosis, quantum technology, and an FTIR device.

According to the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the achievements cover various fields, including exploration, extraction, fuel cycle, power plants, science and technology as well as laser.

"The unveiling of these achievements under the country’s current circumstances will convey this message to enemies that the Iranian nation has resisted economic sanctions and has turned threats into opportunities," Kamalvandi had said back in March.

Iran unveiled 83 nuclear achievements last year during the National Nuclear Technology Day ceremony.

