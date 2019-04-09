Rezaie warns Trump of aftermath of his IRGC decision

US administration announced on Monday that it is designating Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization. This is the first time that the military force of another country is being declared as a terrorist organization by the United States.

Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of IRGC, tweeted on Tuesday in response to Washington’s anti-Iranian measure.

“Mr Trump! Tell your aircraft carriers not to pass near IRGC boats,” he wrote.

IRGC is in charge of providing the Persian Gulf with security, where the US aircraft carriers are also present.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned that new incidents may occur in the Persian Gulf region after US decision to blacklist IRGC.

MNA/4585843