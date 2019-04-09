US sanctions make no dent in Iran’s resolve to advance nuclear industry

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, made the remark in his address to a ceremony marking the National Day of Nuclear Technology on Tuesday. The ceremony was inaugurated by President Rouhani, during which as many as 114 achievements in the field of nuclear technology were unveiled.

Salehi stressed that the AEOI will continue to follow up on its designated objectives at various levels based on a medium-term and long-term plans.

“I declare with confidence that the reimposition of US unilateral sanctions and Washington’s recent insolence, have been, and will continue to be ineffective on undermining our strong resolve to advance our major plans for the nuclear industry,” Salehi said.

He went on to add, however, that the imposition of inhuman and illegal sanctions against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, which also includes the country’s center for nuclear safety and a radiopharmaceutical company, shows the poor political judgment of the White House authorities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi noted the AEOI’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying “we always welcome the IAEA's independent and impartial approach towards Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, and we commit ourselves to interaction with the Agency within the framework of our obligations and agreements.”

Salehi noted that the 14 official reports by the IAEA confirms Iran’s full compliance with its nuclear-related commitments, whereas the United States, in an ill-conceived move resulting from the country’s political turmoil, has violated the agreement by having unilaterally withdrawn from it.

