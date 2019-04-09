Iran not to let US-backed terrorism threaten Middle East

Jahangiri said that that Washington’s recent move to label the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization is an unprecedented and idiotic move that will only escalate the crisis in the region, adding that Iran will never let terrorism, which is backed by the United States and the Israeli regime, prevail and threaten the security in the Middle East.

The official added that IRGC has struck the heaviest blows against the terrorists in the region, including ISIL, saying these are the clear signs of the Islamic Republic’s endeavors to maintain peace and tranquility in the region.

He said such behavior by the US shows the depth of its resentment toward IRGC.

The administration of US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday through an official statement.

"This designation will be the first time that the United States has ever named a part of another government as a FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organization)," Trump said in his statement, adding that this action will significantly expand the scope and scale of US maximum pressure on the Iranian government.

In retaliation, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a "terrorist organization."

MNA/IRN83270595