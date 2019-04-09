  1. Technology
Rouhani inaugurates 1st phase of vacuum tech center in Fordow

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated phase one of the national vacuum engineering and technology center at Fordow nuclear facility via video conference.

The center is situated in Fordow nuclear site, Qom province.

April 9 marks the National Day of Nuclear Technology and 114 different nuclear achievement and projects were unveiled by President Rouhani during a ceremony commemorating the occasion.

In the ceremony held on Tuesday in Tehran, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali-Akbar Salehi, announced the opening of a vacuum technology center, saying “over the past few years, we have maintained our strategic and macro view on the nuclear industry while also trying to step into other modern sciences and technologies.”

AEOI is seeking to transfer its nuclear expertise and know-how to other national organizations and scientific centers, he said, adding that the body has had active cooperation with Iranian ministries of health and petroleum in this regard.

