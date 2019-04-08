To support Netanyahu in election, Trump designates IRGC as terrorist org.

On Monday, a day before Israeli regime's elections, the United States President Donald Trump designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization, to support the regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In another move in support of Netanyahu, the US president recognized Israeli sovereignty over Syrian occupied territories of Golan Heights in late March.

This latest adventures action by Trump comes despite Iranian officials' warning that Iran will act in kind and designate the US military as a terrorist organization.

Designating IRGC as a terrorist organization has been on the agenda of the US administration for several months, but US military officials' opposition, who fear that the move may put their forces at risk, had also delayed the plan.

