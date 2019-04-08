IRGC to remain unscathed by US' blacklisting: MP

Mojtaba Zonnour, a member of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, rebuked the US’ decision on designating IRGC as a terrorist group, assuring that the possible move will not inflict any harm on the Iranian force.

Washington cannot undermine IRGC’s power with such moves, since the force gets its power and revenues from domestic resources, and does not rely on foreign resources, he told Mehr News correspondent on Monday.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization as early as next week, according to a US official.

The US has already blacklisted dozens of entities and individuals affiliated with the IRGC, but not the entire force.

Zonnour highlighted that such a decision was highly expected as IRGC has shattered Washington’s dreams of dominance in the region, by foiling its vicious plots for many times.

According to the official, the Iranian Parliament has prepared a double-urgency motion to counteract the possible measure by the US.

In a related development on Sunday, the majority of Iranian lawmakers expressed their full support for the country’s Armed Forces, particularly the IRGC, pledging to respond in kind to any action taken by the US against the elite force.

IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari also said on Sunday that the force will take reciprocal actions against the US forces on its agenda if Washington goes ahead with its announcement.

"If the Americans make such a foolish move and endanger our national security, we will implement and put reciprocal measures on our agenda based on the policies of Iran's Islamic establishment," he added.

He added that if the US designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization, the American army and security forces would no longer experience peace and calm in the Middle East.

MNA/4583850