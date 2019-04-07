Designating IRGC as terrorist group US will lose its peace in region: commander

“If US threatens our national security we will put doing countermeasures on agenda,” Jafari said.

It is more likely that US government will put IRGC in terrorist list on Monday, Wall Street Journal quoted US officials.

Reacting to the US possible act against IRGC, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh also said that double-urgency bill has been prepared to designate US military forces as terrorists.

“If Americans make this mistake and put IRGC in terror list, this double-urgency bill will be approved in the Iranian Parliament,” the senior MP told MNA on Sunday.

In addition, a number of 255 members of Iranian Parliament in a joint statement on the same day said any action taken by the US administration against IRGC would be responded with a countermeasure.

