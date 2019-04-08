Iran to respond in kind by labeling US military a terrorist organization

While in in Doha, Qatar to attend the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on Sunday, Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani took part in an interview with Aljazeera Arabic, during which he lambasted the US policies in the region and around the world.

“If America puts the IRGC in its list of foreign terrorist organizations, Iran will respond in kind and will put the US military and Pentagon in the list of terrorist organizations,” Larijani told Aljazeera Arabic on Sunday.

The parliament speaker rejected the US claims on Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s intervention in the affairs of the region, saying that the Iran went to help Syria in the fight against Washington-backed terrorist groups upon the request of its government.

Meanwhile, the top Iranian legislator underscored that the US power is in decline and Washington cannot materialize its objectives any longer in comparison with the past decades. He said that contrary to declining US power, the Islamic Republic of Iran is gaining more power on a daily basis.

He acknowledged that the US sanctions have caused problems for Iranian economy, while saying that a big part of the economic problems is a result of internal factors.

With regard to a question whether Iran had asked Iraq to mediate in marred relations with Saudi Arabia, he vehemently rejected the claim by saying “Iran has never made such a request and such claims are false.”

Furthermore, the parliament speaker pointed to the crisis in Yemen, saying that Saudi Arabia is the prime factor behind the Yemeni crisis.

He further revealed that in a meeting with former Yemeni president Al Abdullah Saleh, he had said that Iran welcomed the formation of national unity government with the participation of the Houthis.

