‘Zarif condemned the US decision underlying that the act would entail serious consequences,’ the MP said.

The Swiss embassy protects the US' interests in Iran.

Wall Street Journal claimed that US officials were to designate IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. The move was to be announced as early as Monday, April 8, according to WSJ. If carried out, it will mark the first time another country's military has been branded as a terrorist group, the report said.

