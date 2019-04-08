Syria strongly condemns US move against Iran's IRGC

According to Syrian Arab News Agency 'SANA', the source added that the irresponsible step of the US administration comes in the framework of the declared war launched by the US against Iran, adding it comes in the interest of the Israeli occupation and the western colonial project of hegemony on the region.

“The US measure is a legion of honor and a recognition of the pioneering role of the Iranian revolutionary Guard in defending Iran’s sovereignty and its independent national decision and its important role in the Axis of Resistance,” the source added.

In response to the US's move in listing Iran's IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization, Iran has designated all US troops in the region as terrorists.

