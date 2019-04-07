MPs vow countermeasure to any US action against IRGC

While throwing their weight behind the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, they [members of Parliaments] emphasized that “any move taken by US against IRGC will be responded with a countermeasure.

A part of the statement, which was read by Parliament Presiding Board Member Ahmad Amirabadi in today’s plenary session, states, “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is one of the salient and great achievements of the noble nation of Iran. According to the Article 150 of the Constitution, IRGC is one of the powerful armed forces which has always stood by the Army forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In its glorious lifetime including eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi Baath regime's imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), IRGC has taken giant strides in the field of reconstructing and helping the regional governments in the fight against terrorism. The national security of Iranian nation and its armed forces is the Parliament's redline. In case of any move taken by the US President Donald Trump or any other entity against IRGC, Iranian Parliament will take retaliatory measures.”

It is more likely that US government will put IRGC in terrorist list on Monday, Wall Street Journal quoted US officials.

Reacting to the US possible act against IRGC, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh also said that double-urgency bill has been prepared to designate US military forces as terrorists.

“If Americans make this mistake and put IRGC in terror list, this double-urgency bill will be approved in the Iranian Parliament,” the senior MP told MNA today.

