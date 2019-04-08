  1. Politics
Hezbollah slams US blocking of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – In a Sunday statement, Hezbollah denounced US measure to block Iran’s Red Crescent Society account which has prevented part of international humanitarian aid to flood-hit Iranian regions.

The statement reads that while Iranians have displayed a picture of “humanitarian and moral” interactions in the face of the flood, the United States has shown its “brutal” behavior by preventing humanitarian aid to the affected regions, reports AlAhed News.

The Trump administration is planning to designate IRGC as a terrorist group while the force, along with other Armed Forced of Iran, has played a significant role in providing help to the victims of this natural disaster, the statement adds.

It also offers condolences to the Iranian nation, Leader, and government for the loss of 70 lives in recent floods across the country, while wishing swift recovery of those injured.

Unprecedented rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

