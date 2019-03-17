Iran gains gold in shot put at Asian Youth Athletics C’ships

With a throw of 19.36 meters, the Iranian representative bagged the gold medal while the silver and bronze went to India’s Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal (19.08m) and China’s Yingte Peng (18.59m) respectively.

The 2019 Asian Youth Athletics Championships is the third edition of the biennial, continental athletics competition for Asian athletes aged 16 to 17. The competitions are being held at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground in Hong Kong from 15 to 17 March.

Iran now ranks fifth in the medals table with two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. China tops the ranking and Japan, India, and Chinese Taipei rank next.

