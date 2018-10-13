Iran makes history by finishing 3rd at Asian Para Games

Under the motto of “We Can Do It with Trust and Effort,” 209 Iranian para-athletes represented Iran in 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. The team won a total of 136 medals (51 gold, 42 silver, 43 bronze) which was enough to attain the rank of third in the medals table, upper than Japan, Uzbekistan, and Indonesia.

Para-athletics was the most fruitful field for Iranian sportspersons where they could harvest 27 gold, 25 silver, and 29 bronze medals. This had a significant role in the team’s total performance.

The phenomenon of this edition was certainly Iran’s swimmer Shahin Izadyar who snatched six gold medals and one silver. He is named as the best athlete of the event.

China, the all-time winner, once again snatched the title with 319 medals (171 gold, 88 silver, 59 bronze). South Korea finished runner-up, winning 145 medals (53 gold, 45 silver, 47 bronze).

In 2010 and 2014 editions of the games, Iran had finished 4th with 80 (27 gold, 24 silver, 29 bronze) and 120 (37 gold, 52 silver, 31 bronze) medals respectively.

The 2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on October 6 and its closing ceremony will be held today.

MAH