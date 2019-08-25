Iran’s Taftian wins 2020 Olympics quota

Taftian sat top of the Final A group with a time of 10.03. Turkey’s Emre Zafer Barnes and Canada’s Gavin Smellie stood next with 10.19 and 10.25 respectively.

Taftian, Iran’s fastest sprinter, is holding a training camp in Paris under the guidance of his coach French Guy Ontanon to prepare for IAAF World Championships which is going to kick off in Doha, Qatar, on September 27.

Iran’s first 2020 Olympics quota in the athletics was gained by discus thrower and 2012 Olympics silver medalist Ehsan Hadadi in IAAF Diamond League meeting in Doha.

MAH/4700913