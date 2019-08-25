  1. Sports
Iran’s Taftian wins 2020 Olympics quota

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iranian sprinter Hassan Taftian won 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota of men’s 100m by hitting the national record of 10.03 on Saturday night at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris.

Taftian sat top of the Final A group with a time of 10.03. Turkey’s Emre Zafer Barnes and Canada’s Gavin Smellie stood next with 10.19 and 10.25 respectively.

Taftian, Iran’s fastest sprinter, is holding a training camp in Paris under the guidance of his coach French Guy Ontanon to prepare for IAAF World Championships which is going to kick off in Doha, Qatar, on September 27.

Iran’s first 2020 Olympics quota in the athletics was gained by discus thrower and 2012 Olympics silver medalist Ehsan Hadadi in IAAF Diamond League meeting in Doha.

