13 April 2019 - 17:44

Rouhani calls for strong presence of Iranian athletes at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – I expect Iranian athletes to have a powerful presence at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with Iranian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar on Saturday.

“Improving access to sports for all and supporting women’s sports are top priorities for us,” Rouhani said expressing content about the achievements of women athletes in recent competitions.

“I hope for the Iranian athletes to succeed in promoting the name of their country and making their people proud and happy in Olympics and Paralympics,” he stated.

“Some sports including wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo and karate have responsibility in these games and we expect them to shine in Tokyo,” Rouhani added.

Praising the performance of Iranian football clubs in the AFC Champions League, Rouhani said, “the Iranian clubs have made half of the total population in the country happy so far.”

“I also hope that Iran U23 football team will qualify for the Olympics after many years. The Iranian people should feel at ease with their national football team as well,” Rouhani concluded.

