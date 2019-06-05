Iran gains one gold, one bronze at Asian Grand Prix 2019

Amir Moradi earned the gold medal of men’s 800M with a time of 1:49.49. Japan’s Hanamura Takuto and China’s Liu Dezhu stood next clocking 1:49.74 and 1:50.29 respectively.

In men’s shot put, Shahin Merhdelan of Iran received the bronze medal with a throw of 19.09m. The gold and silver medals of this category went to Kazakhstan’s Ivanov Ivan and Korea’s Jung Il Woo with throws of 19.43m and 19.28m.

The first leg of 2019 Asian Grand Prix was held in China’s Chongqing on Tuesday. The second leg of the event will be held on June 7 in the Chinese city.

