Discus thrower Haddadi clinches gold medal in Asian games

The discus throwing contest as part of 2018 Asian competitions was held today during which Iranian representative Ehsan Haddadi competed against representatives of Malaysia, Kuwait, Iraq, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Qatar, Indonesia.

Haddadi threw the discus 63.67, 64.72, 62.84. 62.36 and finally 65.71 meters in the first to fifth attempts to grab the gold medal with 65.71 meters and stand on the top of the podium.

Behnam Shiri was Iran’s another athlete in the contest which recorded 56.69 meters and failed to win any medals.

Haddadi has already been crowned in the three consecutive Asian Games which were held between 2006-2014.

In addition to Asian games, Haddadi has been the first Iranian athlete to win a medal at IAAF World Championships in Athletics, and also won bronze in 2011 World Championships in Athletics in Daegu.

With his gold medal, Iran has now collected 19 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze medals and stands in the 5th place at the 2018 Asian Games, which is underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang where thousands of Asian athletes are competing in 42 different sports.

KI/4389005