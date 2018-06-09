Iranian discus thrower crowned at Asian c’ships

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iranian young discus thrower Hossein Rasouli has won the gold medal at the 18th Junior Athletics Championships underway in Gifu, Japan.

Hossein Rasouli set a record of 62.29 meter and broke the Asian record to snatch the gold medal for Iranian team.

Ibrahim Mohammed from Qatar registered 61.50 meter to become the vice champion, while an athlete from the host country Japan registered 56.51 meter to win the bronze medal.

Mahmoud Mansouri, another Iranian sportsman, won the fourth place with a 56.30 meter throw.

The 18th Asian Junior Athletics Championships began on Thursday June the 7 in Gifu, Japan and will wrap up tomorrow June the 10th.

