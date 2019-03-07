Iran, Lebanon poise for expanding scientific coop.

For this purpose, chancellor of Lebanon University met and held talks with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia in Beirut on Thursday.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides explored the avenues for developing and expanding relationship between Iranian and Lebanese academic centers in pertinent fields.

University of Lebanon is the largest and sole state-owned academic center in the country which plays an important role in the development of higher education in this Arab country.

Also, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked in Lebanese capital Beirut on Mar. 4 in the presence of senior officials of the countries for exchanging university students between Iran and Lebanon.

Accordingly, Iran Technical and Vocational Training Center (TVOT) will train Lebanese students in two Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees and consequently, TVTO will hold short-term tutorial workshop for Lebanese trainers.

Organizing joint training courses and specialized training workshops for students and instructors, exchanging faculty members and also holding joint international conferences are of salient provisions stipulated in MoU.

