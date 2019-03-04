Iran's Ferdowsi Uni., Germany's Marburg Uni. sign MoU

The exchange of professors and students, as well as the implementation of joint educational projects and courses are among the priorities of the MoU signed between Ferdowsi and Marburg universities.

Ferdowsi University‘s chancellor, Mohammad Kafi, said that the expansion of international scientific relations with Germany is one of the priorities of the top-tier Iranian university.

Referring to the international joint activities with Germany in recent years as a reliable partner, he added, “holding joint educational courses, awarding international grants to university professors and students, and conducting joint research projects are part of the cooperation between the two sides.”

“According to the university's collaborative international management program, we will see the opening of new areas of cooperation, including joint academic courses in new areas of knowledge in the near future,” he stressed.

ZZ/4557687