Iran to Increase joint courses with foreign universities: official

One of the programs that is being pursued by the science ministry is to communicate with different countries in the current year, koohian said, adding, “we want to establish branches in Yemen and Lebanon, in addition to granting scholarship to some students of these countries.”

Iran will also offer different MoU to Syria and Iraq to create branches of Iranian universities in these countries and also to support research opportunities.

“We have held a meeting with Malaysian authorities that there will be joint projects in addition to the exchange of students,” deputy science minister for scientific cooperation added.

He went on to say that exchanging of professors and holding joint projects with European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy will also be continued.

Koohian noted that Iranian scientists can show the countries capabilities by holding science day in different countries.

“Increasing the number of international students in our country is one of our other policies in this year,” he added.

ZZ/4572005