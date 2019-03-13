  1. Technology
13 March 2019 - 15:12

Tehran University, Italy’s Sapienza University to boost academic coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Tehran University and Italy’s Sapienza University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in an effort to develop international scientific and cultural cooperation.

As per the agreement, the two sides will provide the necessary grounds for establishing a summer school for literature and humanities, hold joint courses for distant English education, and offer joint degrees in some courses such as Persian Language in Sapienza University.

The MoU also stipulates the universities to gear up the efforts for boosting mutual cooperation in other scopes, including professor and student exchange.

The agreement also provides support to the publication of articles by professors and students of each university.

