Iran’s Technical and Vocational University, Germany’s FHM sign coop. MOU

An official from Iranian university Farajollah Talbi said the signed MOU includes holding joint training courses for the students and joint empowerment courses for professors.

As he added, in a meeting between chancellor of Technical and Vocational University and vice-chancellor of the German FHM in Tehran on Saturday, the two sides also discussed establishment of a joint trade school by the help of Iranian and German university professors, as the first scientific cooperation between the two universities.

Technical and Vocational University includes higher education certified by the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and runs all technical/vocational colleges across the country. The main objective of this university is training technicians in the majors technical majors.

FHM is a private, state-recognized university of applied sciences and was founded in Bielefeld in 2000. Its goal has been practical qualification of specialists and executives with business management know-how for the medium-sized business sector. Its study programs includes courses in the fields of economics, media, human resources, health, social affairs as well as new engineering and tourism.

