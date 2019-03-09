Iran’s Sharif, Malaysian universities to expand academic coop.

During a Saturday meeting between Director of International Affairs at Sharif University, Abdolreza Simchi, and General Director of Higher Education at Malaysia’s Ministry of Education Siti Hamisah Tapsir in Tehran, the two sides explored the avenues for developing and expanding the collaborations between the Iranian and Malaysian academic centers in different scopes, including professor and student exchange and transfer of technology.

Tapsir, who is accompanied by an academic delegation, is set to hold follow up talks with Sharif’s officials to weigh the conditions for operationalizing the agreements in the near future.

Sharif University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with seven Malaysian universities in the form of a Ph.D dual degree courses and joint projects.

