During the meeting which was held at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut on Friday, the two sides conferred on issues of mutual interest as well as the regional developments.

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis started his mission in Lebanon mid-February.

Firouznia also met with Lebanon’s Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian and discussed over a host of issues to explore the ways for boosting bilateral ties in the field of tourism.

