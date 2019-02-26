  1. Technology
IUST hosts 1st intl. conference on modern power trains

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The first international conference on modern powertrain technologies with special focus on electric vehicles kicked off at Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Monday morning and will continue through Tuesday (Feb. 26-27).

The conference is specialized on modern powertrain technologies in road, rail, air, sea and stationary applications with a special focus on electric vehicles – battery, fuel cell and solar powered vehicles.

The purpose of this conference is to initiate a dialogue between creative minds in the automotive industry at national and international scale and to connect researchers with facilities around the globe.

The main topics include the design, modeling and control of electronic vehicles (EVs), advanced materials and manufacturing techniques for production of EVs, policies for electric vehicles development, supply chain and maintenance of EVs, infrastructure for EVs development, safety of EVs, energy management and thermal management in EVs, dynamics and vibrations of EVs, energy storage systems in EVs, electric propulsion systems in EVs, EVs electronics and radiation (sensors, MEMS, EMC), hydrogen and fuel cell in fuel cell EVs, solar cells in solar EVs, advanced combustion engines in hybrid EVs, alternative fuels, and Non-vehicular electric drive trains.

