Trump seeks ‘commercialization’ of security: Maj. Gen. Safavi

“[Trump] has told some regional Arab states that if they want the US to continue its presence in the region and protect their security, they must pay the costs,” said Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi on Monday among a gathering of Imam Hossein University students.

“The entirety of Trump’s strategy in the region and the world is to the American government’s economic benefits and against the security and political independence of nations,” he added.

“Venezuela's problems and US interference in the fate of Venezuelan people, which is contrary to the international law, is one of these issues,” said Safavi, adding “this is while Mr. Trump is still unaware that the era of superpowers and domination over other governments and nations has long passed.”

“The US’ power is declining, and Americans know they are weakened and are no longer the world’s superpower; they would have overthrown the Assad government if they were still able to,” he added.

The world is moving toward political multilateralism and a polarization of power, he said, adding “on one side of the pole is China, Russia and India, and on the other side, which Europeans and Americans do not want to talk about, is the emerging power of the Islamic world.”

