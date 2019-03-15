Americans seek to return to Iran: Maj. Gen. Safavi

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, top Military Aide to the Iranian Leader, made the remarks in Bushehr on Monday.

“Americans, with a claim that Iran belongs to them, are seeking to return to our country, ignorant of the fact the Iranian nation will never allow them such insolence,” he maintained.

“Not only will they fail to return to Iran, but the power of the Islamic Revolution will drive them out of the West Asia region,” he stressed.

The military official went on to add that “the US strategy is cruelty, murder and force, the concrete example of which can be seen in their crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.”

