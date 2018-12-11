Safavi warns of new US, Israeli plots in region

Making the remarks in Jask Port, Hormozgan province, on Tuesday, he added that regional countries, especially the Resistance Axis should monitor the region’s developments with vigilance.

Saudi Arabia and some other Persian Gulf countries have bought 10 times more weapons than Iran in the past 10 years, but this will not lead to victory in war, he said, adding, “if that was the case, Saudi Arabia should have gained victory in Yemen. But during the last 45 months, they have gained the least possible political and military achievements.”

Elsewhere, touching upon the geopolitical importance of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Safavi speculated that countries such as India, China and Russia will increase their presence in this region, adding that the first two will do this to satisfy their need for oil and gas and the latter to counter the United States.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, with 2,200 km of coastline in the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf, and as a stable and powerful state, needs to develop its relations with these countries on the basis of national interests and security, Safavi added.

He also went on to say that Iran should secure its permanent membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) through negotiating with China and Russia, otherwise, it should pull out from the bloc.

MAH/4482128