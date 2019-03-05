Iranian armed forces more prepared than ever to tackle threats

Speaking on Tuesday at AJA University of Medical Sciences, which is the medical school of Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that the Iranian forces are at the highest level of preparedness to encounter threats, adding that Iran today has developed its military doctrine based on reliance on the internal resources and indigenous military knowledge.

“We make maximum use of the knowledge and experience of others, but we do not replicate them,” Bagheri said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is faced with various threats, which requires the armed forces to prepare themselves to encounter them,” he added.

The chief of general staff of Iranian armed forces further said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, all Iran’s strategies and plans are based on the Islamic teachings, which attaches “great importance to knowledge and education.”

Bagheri also hailed the detailed statement by the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei entitled "the Second Phase of Islamic Revolution" which was issued on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, saying that the Leader’s statement attached great importance to science and knowledge.

He added that today, Iran faces a variety of asymmetric threats in the form of proxy wars waged by terrorists and armed gangs that require the preparedness of the armed forces to encounter them.

