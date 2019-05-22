  1. Politics
No power can stop Iran’s great victories: Safavi

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Top Military Aide to the Iranian Leader, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, said that no power is able to stop great victories of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The message of transferring the culture of martyrdom to the new generation is that no power can stop victories of the great Iranian nation and also future triumphs of the Islamic Revolution under the guidance of Ayatollah Khamenei. And surely Islam will emerge victorious,” he said on Wednesday in a local ceremony held to commemorate martyrs of Iran’s northwestern regions.

Martyrs were never afraid of enemies and displayed exemplary determination when faced with enemies, he said, adding, today’s message of martyrs to us is that we should believe in our ultimate triumph.

