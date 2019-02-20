Pakistan should know Saudis are not reliable: Gen. Safavi

Referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visit to Pakistan, General Safavi said Pakistan is a neighbor of Iran, and it should know that Saudi government is not reliable because it will not last for long.

The senior official added, 16 research organizations in Europe have announced in a document named ‘World in 2030’ that Saudis will not be existing in 2030 while Iran will be the strongest country of the region.

His comments come while Saudis are using aid packages and investment promises to buy the economically embattled Pakistani government's loyalty and convince it to turn a blind eye to their destructive actions within Pakistan's borders, including the Saudi-funded seminaries that have become breeding ground for extremism and terrorism.

General Safavi also referred to the recent terrorist attack in southeast Iran, which killed and wounded several dozens of IRGC personnel, saying the Pakistani government and its intelligence service have to respond to the Iranian nation and government.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that two of the perpetrators behind the Zahedan terrorist attack, including the suicide bomber, were Pakistani nationals.

The suicide attack, which targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel near Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province, claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack.

He said, “the powerful Iranian armed forces and IRGC ground forces have the right to crack down on the perpetrators of the terrorist attack based on their revolutionary duty to defend the country’s borders.”

