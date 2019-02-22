IRGC deputy cmdr. warns no single terrorist attack goes unanswered

Speaking on the recent deadly terrorist attack in southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan in which 27 Revolutionary Guards Corps were killed and 13 others were wounded, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that “we cannot talk about the form and the shape of our response to terrorists, but no acts of terrorism will go unanswered.”

According to him, "our responses are resolute and those who receive these responses will become familiar with their severity."

The IRGC deputy commander further added that terrorist incidents are not capable of affecting the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that “our grand vision is to see to the defeat of great powers, and these are small incidents to us.”

He was referring to a suicide attack against a bus carrying Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards on the road between Zahedan and Khash in Sistan and Baluchistan near the border with Pakistan on February 13, where as many as 27 IRGC forces were martyred while 13 others were wounded.

Salami then deemed the behavior of Saudi Arabia and UAE antagonistic toward Iran, noting however, that “we do not even want to regard the regimes ruling Islamic countries as enemies.”

