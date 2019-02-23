13 arrested for terror attack on IRGC personnel in SE Iran

Ebrahim Hamidi, the head of Sistan and Baluchestan Justice Department, added that two of the arrested suspects were women, one of whom has been released.

The official said preliminary surveys about the case and the arrestees are underway and the results will be discussed later.

The suicide attack, which targeted a bus carrying IRGC personnel near Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province on February 13, claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack.

According to Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the man who carried the suicide bombing was Pakistani.

One other member of the terrorist group, who has been detained, is also a Pakistani citizen.

