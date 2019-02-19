S Arabia seedbed of wickedness in region, world: IRGC

Brigadier General Hossein Salami made the remarks Tuesday at a ceremony in Tehran which was held to commemorate the martyrs of last week’s terrorist attack on IRGC personnel in Khash-Zahedan road which claimed 27 lives.

“Warriors of IRGC Ground Forces are standing against the evil triangle of America, Zionist regime and Arabs … today, Saudi Arabia is the heart of wickedness in the region and world,” he highlighted.

“We will implement our plans and take revenge of our martyrs,” he said, noting that these terrorist attacks are “nothing” compared to losses inflicted by Iran against terrorism.

Enemies are disappointed as the Iranian nation continues its development, he highlighted, adding, “we have plans to defeat world powers and our war is not being limited to one point.”

IRGC second-in-command went on to say that the power is now being shifted from the Arrogant World to the Islamic World. Enemies know that they should stand this Islamic wave or else they have no choice other than withdrawing from occupied regions, he added.

MNA/4546556